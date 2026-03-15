Giants Go Offense at No. 5 in New Mock Draft

The offseason is in full swing for the New York Giants , and while they currently look to re-tool the roster through free agency, a chance to add a premier talent through the draft is fast approaching.

There are numerous ways the Giants could go with their first-round draft pick, including potentially giving Jaxson Dart another target on the outside.

In a recent Mock Draft from CBS Sports, one suggested option for the Giants with their fifth overall selection is former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate .

According to Tom Fornelli, while Tate is not the fastest wide receiver in the draft, his size is extremely valuable and something that could benefit Dart in his second season.

“Would we all prefer if Carnell Tate ran a 4.2? Of course. You take his size and skill and throw 4.2 speed on it, and you have a guy who is probably the No. 1 pick in the draft! While I still prefer Makai Lemon slightly, Tate strikes me as a better fit for Jaxson Dart's skill set,” Formelli wrote.

Ohio State has a pedigree for putting talented wide receivers into the NFL, and while there is no guarantee on Tate’s long-term outcome, his raw talent is something that could certainly intrigue the Giants.

Tate would be a difference maker for Big Blue

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Giants using a high draft pick to add another talented wide receiver could seem greedy, but drafting Tate would help the team be competitive right away in Year 1 of the Harbaugh era.

Although Malik Nabers is expected to make a full recovery following his season-ending injury last season, he still may need time to get back into a rhythm.

Pairing Nabers with Tate would not only give the Giants offense another option, but it would also force the defense to take some pressure off of Nabers, which could make his adjustment period upon returning a bit easier.

At 6-foot-2, Tate has the size to be an impact receiver in the NFL, and he utilized that frame and talent during his career at Ohio State. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Giants lost slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the Titans early in free agency, leaving a large chunk of production from a year ago to be filled.

Tate is not a prototypical slot receiver in terms of size; however, he did play sparingly in the slot at Ohio State, and if the Giants want to get creative, they could look to the rookie to replace Robinson.

Whether playing inside or outside, Tate is a talent who would undoubtedly be a difference-maker for the Giants in year one of the Harbaugh era and beyond.

There are certainly numerous avenues the team could pursue with their first-round pick. If Tate develops, he could make the offense elite, which is something the Giants can’t pass up on pursuing.