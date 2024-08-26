Former Giants RB Tiki Barber Thinks Saquon Barkley is "Going to be Great" with Eagles
Nearly six months after running back Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, retired New York Giants running back turned sports talk show host Tiki Barber still isn’t happy about it.
Despite his feelings, though, Barber is set to let bygones be bygones and thinks Barkley will thrive with the Eagles.
“He’s going to be great,” Barber told Rob Tornoe of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “That’s why we hate it. If he were washed, we wouldn’t care. He’s still in his prime, and he’s going to rush for 1,500 yards, and probably 400 of those will come against us.”
During his time with the Giants, Barkley recorded three 1,000-yard rushing seasons despite never having a high-caliber offensive line.
In having moved to the Eagles, who reshuffled their line this offseason following the retirement of long-time center Jason Kelce, Barkley now has a mammoth-sized line, the shortest and lightest member of which is new center Cam Jurgens, who stands 6-3 and weighs 303, and the tallest and heaviest being 6-8, 365-pound left tackle Jordan Mailata.
This summer, the Eagles offensive line tied for 13th best in pass-blocking efficiency rating (with Denver and Atlanta)
Barber, now a host on WFAN 660 AM in New York, initially wasn’t happy with Barkley’s decision to jump ship from the Giants, insisting that Barkley was “dead to us” after Barkley signed with the Eagles.
After some initial back and forth, the two running backs mended fences, though probably not to the point where Barber intends to put his loyalty to the Giants above all else when the Eagles and Giants meet this coming season.