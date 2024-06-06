Former Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Finds New Home
Former New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, who spent eight seasons with Big Blue, has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.
Shepard was originally a second-round draft pick in 2016 by the Giants, chosen to succeed Victor Cruz, the team's primary slot receiver. Shepard finished his Giants career, appearing in 90 regular-season games with 74 starts and catching 372 pass targets (out of 568) for 4,095 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Shepard, who posted a personal season-high in receiving yards (872) in 2018 and touchdowns (8) in 2016, signed a four-year, $41 million extension before the 2019 season that carried $21.3 million guaranteed. Those years, however, were marred by injuries, starting with a turf toe injury suffered in a Week 2 loss against the Bears that landed him on injured reserve.
In 2021, Shepard tore his Achilles in Week 15 but fought to be ready for the following season. Unfortunately, three weeks into the 2022 season, he tore his ACL.
Shepard, who by this point in his career was well respected for his willingness to remain involved with the team and for his leadership, got one final chance to finish his Giants career on his terms when he signed a one-year contract with the Giants on March 12, 2023.
He appeared in 15 games with two starts, catching ten of 22 pass targets for 57 yards and one touchdown in a drastically reduced role.