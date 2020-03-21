GiantsCountry
Free Agent CB Antonio Hamilton Departs Giants

Patricia Traina

Reserve cornerback and special teams ace Antonio Hamilton became the first of the Giants free agents to sign with another team in free agency.

Hamilton, a punt gunner for the Giants the last two seasons, is signing a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs,  

Hamilton finished third on the Giants last year in special teams tackles with five (four solo), behind team leaders Cody Core (8) and Michael Thomas (7). the year before he also finished third on the team in special teams tackles with six, five solo.

Hamilton made two starts for the Giants last year at cornerback, both coming early in the season. Per Pro Football Focus, he recorded 10 tackles on defense in 2019 and finished with a 90.1 NFL rating in coverage.

  

