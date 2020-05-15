GiantsCountry
Giants Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

Jackson Thompson

The Giants' slate of preseason opponents was announced alongside the 2020 NFL schedule release last week, but they now know when their annual August scrimmages will occur.

The Giants will kick off the preseason as the visiting team in Metlife Stadium for their annual crosstown showdown against the New York Jets on Thursday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m.

It will mark the second year in a row that the Giants and Jets open the preseason, as the annual Metlife or "Snoopy" Bowl had previously been reserved for the third week of the preseason in years' prior.

The Giants are riding a four-game winning streak in preseason contests against the Jets, as they have won each preseason showdown at Metlife Stadium since 2016.

The Giants will get a real road game the next week when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Titans on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. eastern time, 7 p.m. local time.

This will mark the first-ever preseason game between the Giants and the Titans; however, the Giants did face the organization that would go on to become the Titans in four meetings against the Houston Oilers from 1971-1990.

The preseason will then bring the Giants back to the Meadowlands for their first real home game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m.

It will be the Giants' first preseason game against the Packers since 1997 at Madison, Wisconsin when the Packers won 22-17.

The Giants will then finish off their preseason at home against the New England Patriots Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., for the 16th consecutive preseason finale between the two teams.

The Giants lead the all-time preseason series 19-10 dating back to the first meeting in 1971. Most recently, the Giants earned a 4-0 preseason in 2019 with a thrilling 31-29 victory on a last-second 14-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Kyle Laullet to Alonzo Russell.

With the preseason dates set, the earliest the Giants can open training camp, assuming current health and safety conditions as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic allow for it, is July 29.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters this week that he hopes that when the Giants can open training camp, they can do so at their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.

