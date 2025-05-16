Giants’ 2025 Preseason Opponents Revealed
The New York Giants' three preseason opponents have been revealed, and all three are from the nearby AFC East.
The Giants will visit the Buffalo Bills to kick off the annual preseason slate, the date and time of which will be announced. Then, on August 16, they will host the Jets before closing out the preseason against the New England Patriots on August 21.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are no strangers to the Bills, each having worked for that organization before being hired by the Giants. WKBW Sports director Matthew Bové posted that a joint practice between the two teams “is a very real possibility,” which would make sense given the closeness between the two organizations.
The Giants and Jets meet annually during the preseason, so that meeting is no surprise. The two teams alternate who “hosts” the game; the Jets were the home team last year, so this year, it’s the Giants’ turn.
It’s unknown, though, if the two teams will hold a joint practice like last year. The Jets have a first-time head coach in Aaron Glenn, so he might want to focus on the team this year before mixing it up with another squad over the summer.
The Patriots return to the Giants' summer preseason schedule after a two-year absence. The two clubs last squared off during the preseason in 2022, the first year of the Daboll-Schoen era. That game, which kicked off the preseason for both clubs that summer, resulted in a 23-21 Giants win.
