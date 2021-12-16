The Giants might very well have to reach deep down their depth chart to fill some spots that have been hit by injury and COVID.

The New York Giants continued to get bad news on the COVID-19 front, as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has tested positive for the virus and will be added to the Reserve/COVID-19.

Jackson, who wasn't a lock to play Sunday against Dallas anyway=--he's been dealing with a quad injury--is the sixth Giants player to test positive for the virus, joining receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross, linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown, and defensive back Aaron Robinson as those who have tested positive.

Safety Xavier McKinney, who was designated as a high-risk close contact, is also in danger of missing Sunday's game, though as long as he remains asymptomatic and tests negative, he could still be available for the game.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive back Steven Parker were not spotted at practice. The Giants will be issuing an injury report later today that will clarify their statuses.

The Giants defensive secondary, left thin already thanks to the injuries to Jackson and Darnay Holmes (the latter a season-ending injury), is in a crisis mode now with Robinson expected to miss the game, McKinney not guaranteed to plan and potentially without Parker.

Wednesday

The Giants season is already an injury-filled mess, but now with the news of five players having tested positive for COVID-19 and one high-risk close contact, the coaches are once again tasked with trying to figure out how to field a football team.

The five players who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list are receiver Kadarius Toney, who was dealing with an oblique injury; cornerback Aaron Robinson, receiver John Ross, and linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines.

After being identified as a high-risk close contact, safety Xavier McKinney is also in the COVID protocol.

According to the Daily News, Robinson and McKinney are not vaccinated. Robinson, who has been starting at outside corner for Adoree' Jackson while he deals with a quad injury, would be looking at having to miss ten days minimum from the time his positive specimen was collected, which would certainly mean that he won't be available for Sunday's game against Dallas.

McKinney has a chance to play if he can produce negative tests and is asymptomatic.

The Giants plan to hold their team meetings remotely starting Thursday, which, while a change in the normal routine, isn't that big of a deal, according to quarterback Mike Glennon.

"You can get away with doing the meetings virtually. It’s really the practice time where – if we could do virtual meetings at home and come in and practice, then obviously our routines will be a little thrown off, but that’s not as big of a deal now," Glennon said.

If Robinson and McKinney are out, that would be a big blow to an already thin secondary that will likely be without Jackson once again. Jackson was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice as he continues to deal with a quad injury.

Also not projected as being able to practice were running back Saquon Barkley (ankle). Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (illness), and defensive lineman Austin Johnson(foot).

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was limited. Jones, however, will not play Sunday, according to head coach Joe Judge as the quarterback has not yet been cleared for contact.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) were also limited. Both were injured in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The early expectation is that Thomas should be good to go while Williams's status is murkier.

