Giants Add Two to Injury Report

The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Mark Glowinski (back) and receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to their Week 13 injury report, both players being listed as questionable.

The Giants have been dealing with a flu-like bug floating around their locker room which has already affected kicker Graham Gano, left tackle Andrew Thomas, running back Gary Brightwell, and receiver Darius Slayton over the last couple of weeks.

When a player has taken ill, the team sends that player home to rest and stop the bug from spreading around the rest of the locker room.

The Giants are already looking at a change at left guard, where Nick Gates is projected to play the position, what with Joshua Ezuedu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) both declared out and Ben Bredeson (knee/IR) unlikely to be activated by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Giants' other options at guard, if Glowinski can't play, include Tyre Phillips, who played right tackle during Evan Neal's absence, and Jack Anderson.

The Giants also have Devery Hamilton on the practice squad.

If Golladay can't go Sunday, the Giants have David Sills V and Marcus Johnson on the 53-man roster.

Join the Giants Country Community