Giants Co-owner John Mara Makes Startling Revelation About His Health

Mara is about to take on the biggest battle of his life.

Patricia Traina

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last few seasons for New York Giants co-owner John Mara, the team’s president and Chief Executive Officer, have undoubtedly been extremely difficult to endure. 

But that’s going to pale in comparison to his personal life and the battle he’s now facing, as the 70-year-old Mara announced via a team-issued statement that he was recently diagnosed with cancer, and has been receiving treatment to combat the disease.  

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara said in the statement, declining to specify what form of cancer he was diagnosed with. 

“I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome.”

John Mara, who succeeded his father, Wellington, as team president following Wellington’s death in October 2005, has been a long-time respected voice in league matters.

John Mara also is a daily presence with the team, including road games. He was present for the team's 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch, have entrusted the oversight of football operations to General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll, both of whom were hired in 2022 to succeed General Manager Dave Gettleman and Head Coach Joe Judge.

Under Schoen and Daboll, the Giants made their first playoff appearance since 2016 back in 2022, the first year of the new regime.

Since then, not only have the Giants struggled to remain relevant, but Mara has also witnessed fan favorites like running back Saquon Barkley and safety Julian Love depart in free agency, and quarterback Daniel Jones fail to reach his full potential with the team.

Mara also said in the team-issued statement that he plans to remain actively involved with the team while undergoing treatment.

“I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically,” Mara said. “I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time."

