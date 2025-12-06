Giants Dismiss Another Member of Their Coaching Staff

The New York Giants are just finishing up their bye week, but that hasn’t apparently stopped interim head coach Mike Kafka from continuing to shake things up.

Assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox has been dismissed from his position with the team; his photo and bio are no longer on the team’s staff page.

It’s unknown why Cox was dismissed from his role and whether the decision was solely Kafka’s or whether new defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen had a say in Cox’s removal.

Regardless of the whole decision, it is the third Giants coach and the second member of the team’s defensive staff dismissed from the team this season.

Joining head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, both of whom were dismissed from their respective roles last month.

Cox, who was an NFL linebacker for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Patriots, and Saints, was first added to the Giants’ coaching staff in 2022 as the assistant to defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

Before being hired in 2022, Cox had last been an NFL coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2014 to 2016.

The Giants' defense is currently ranked 30th in the NFL (385.8 yards/game), and its run defense is ranked 32nd (154.2 yards/game).

Regarding the run defense, according to Pro Football Focus, outside of Elijah Chatman, who is on the practice squad, not a single defensive lineman has a PFF run grade higher than 51.7 .

Overall, outside of Dexter Lawrence II, who has a defensive grade of 73.4 and Chatman (64.7), the rest of the interior defensive linemen all have grades of 54.2 or lower from PFF.

The Giants are next in action a week from Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders. The Giants will close out the 2025 season with three of their four remaining games at home, with visits from the Vikings and Cowboys sandwiched around a trip to the Las Vegas Raiders.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage