Giants Complete Interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon is the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon and is largely considered to be a rising star in the NFL world.

The Giants announced that they completed their eighth of nine scheduled interviews for their vacant general manager position, this one with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon.

The 40-year-old Carthon, who, like the other candidates, spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara by videoconference, is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion fullback Maurice Carthon, who helped New York win its first two Super Bowls in 1986 and in 1990.

Carthon was promoted last year as the 49ers' director of personnel after serving four seasons as the director of pro personnel with the team. In his current position, he manages the pro scouting department in evaluating players among the professional leagues, performs advance scouting of the 49ers upcoming opponents, and prepares scouting reports on club acquisitions through free agency, trades, and the daily waiver wire.

Before joining the 49ers, Carton spent five seasons (2012-2016) as the director of pro personnel with the Rams and four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2013 and 2018, Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.

Carthon, a college running back, had a short NFL career as a player, signing with the Colts in 2004 out of Florida. He was with the Colts until 2006.

