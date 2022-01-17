Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

Giants Complete Interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon is the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon and is largely considered to be a rising star in the NFL world.

The Giants announced that they completed their eighth of nine scheduled interviews for their vacant general manager position, this one with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon.

The 40-year-old Carthon, who, like the other candidates, spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara by videoconference, is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion fullback Maurice Carthon, who helped New York win its first two Super Bowls in 1986 and in 1990.

Carthon was promoted last year as the 49ers' director of personnel after serving four seasons as the director of pro personnel with the team. In his current position, he manages the pro scouting department in evaluating players among the professional leagues, performs advance scouting of the 49ers upcoming opponents, and prepares scouting reports on club acquisitions through free agency, trades, and the daily waiver wire.

Before joining the 49ers, Carton spent five seasons (2012-2016) as the director of pro personnel with the Rams and four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 17, 2020; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detail view of San Francisco 49ers helmets during training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
Play
News

Giants Complete Interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

Ran Carthon is the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon and is largely considered to be a rising star in the NFL world.

31 seconds ago
31 seconds ago
Auburn's Roger McCreary (23) motions to Penn State fans after making an interception late in the second quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
The New York Giants defensive line works out during Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Minicamp
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Defensive Line

The Giants defensive line wasn't horrible, but it also wasn't the same strength of the defense it was the year prior.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

In 2013 and 2018, Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.

Carthon, a college running back, had a short NFL career as a player, signing with the Colts in 2004 out of Florida. He was with the Colts until 2006.

Join the Giants Country Community

 

 

Aug 17, 2020; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Detail view of San Francisco 49ers helmets during training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
News

Giants Complete Interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

31 seconds ago
Auburn's Roger McCreary (23) motions to Penn State fans after making an interception late in the second quarter against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

50 minutes ago
The New York Giants defensive line works out during Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Minicamp
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Defensive Line

4 hours ago
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
News

2022 Key NFL Off-Season Dates Announced

21 hours ago
May 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants player Jordan Gowns (31) runs a drill during New York Giants rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

Why Giants Need to Stabilize Coaching Situation

Jan 16, 2022
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3, Tight Ends and Safeties

Jan 16, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

Giants GM Candidate Interview Tracker: Seven of Nine Candidates Interviewed

Jan 15, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Giants Complete Interview with Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

Jan 15, 2022