Giants Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson Eyes Increase Productivity

When the New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry in May, the move appeared to tear open a big hole in the team's cornerback room.

With good reason. In two seasons with the Giants, Bradberry recorded seven interceptions and 35 pass breakups, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2020 and routinely being assigned to cover the opponent's top receiver.

But for Adoree Jackson, who is being looked upon to take over that role of CB1, the challenge to become the lead corner on a defense promising to be even more aggressive presents a huge challenge to fill Bradberry's shoes.

“I feel like every year is always an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Jackson of his opportunity to be the Giants' top cornerback. “I feel like it’s just the same thing for all of us out there. We always get an opportunity to present ourselves and play for one of the greatest organizations in the league.”

During his three-year career at USC, Jackson finished with six interceptions and 28 pass breakups. Five of his picks and 11 of his pass breakups came in his junior season, the final year of his career.

Since being drafted in the first round (No. 18 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, Jackson has only recorded three career interceptions and 41 pass breakups.

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

“I don’t know,” Jackson said when asked about his low number of interceptions despite his ability to find himself around the ball. “I can’t even explain that. I’m just glad I at least got three. I am fortunate enough to have that.”

Now planted in a new defensive scheme designed to crank up the heat on the offense to force mistakes, Jackson, ever optimistic, said it's important to keep working on his fundamentals so that when the opportunities come his way, he'll be able to cash them in.

“I want to get more, but when opportunities come your way, and they present themselves, I just have to make the most of them,” said Jackson. “That’s where it lies, just the opportunities. If I have my hands on the ball, I just have to come down with it. I have to do a better job at that and will do a better job at that.”

The challenge to match Bradberry’s output is a daunting one. But Jackson is just staying focused on the task at hand and improving his skills with his fellow defensive backs through competition.

“I think our competition is who is going to be the best DB out of the day,” Jackson explained when asked if he and the other defensive backs compete against one another. “It’s just like a 'me versus me' mentality, but at the same time, we know we are competing with each other.”

Jackson understands that his productivity starts with his work in the classroom, the weight room, and the field. While his roster spot and starting job are likely secured, Jackson uses the competition with his fellow defensive backs, who compete to be the best performance in practice daily, to further fuel his fire.

“I think that’s the best thing about having that competition with these types of guys,” said Jackson. “It’s going to hold each other accountable. If I’m not doing something right, they can tell me or vice versa.

"Then us competing like, 'Who can make the most plays by the end of the day?' It's not like we are jealous. If you see somebody make a play, we are out there running and celebrating with him because we know it will bring energy to everybody. It’s just cool having that competition in the room.”

Join the Giants Country Community