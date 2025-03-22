Giants Finally Have Their Veteran Bridge Quarterback
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, hat he “absolutely” would sign with the Giants so he could “keep playing and do what I do best,” got his wish.
FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported that worth $8 million with incentives worth up to $16 million.
The news of Winston’s signing follows a report that Aaron Rodgers, with whom the Giants had an interest, visited the Steelers headquarters on Friday to meet the coaches and staff.
The NFL Network reported that Rodgers and the Steelers now, but Rodgers did not sign a contract before leaving the Steelers facility on Friday.
The Giants, who met with Winston last week, were also reportedly courting free agent Russell Wilson and veteran Joe Flacco.
Winston, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and finished as the NFL passing yards leader in 2019 during his time with the Bucs, who selected him first overall in the 2015 draft.
Last season, Winston, who had signed a one-year deal with the Browns, took over the starting quarterback role when DeShaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7. Winston finished that season having gone 181 of 296 for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Winston, a 10-year NFL veteran, has a regular-season career 61.2 completion percentage (1,944 out of 3,178) in 105 games (87 starts). He's thrown for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions.
Owner of a strong arm and a signal caller who isn’t afraid to take the deep shots down the field, Winston also boasts a 46.9% success rate in picking up the minimum requisite yardage on each down and has an 86.4 career quarterback rating.
Winston has also run 323 times in his career for 1,297 yards, 111 first downs, and 12 touchdowns.
New York Giants On SI Social Media
Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Mailbag Questions