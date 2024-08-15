Giants Injury Update: Encouraging News for Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
The New York Giants were back on the practice field Thursday following a day off with some encouraging news on the injury front.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has been held back since suffering an ankle sprain on Sunday, returned to practice Thursday.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday before practice that Nabers, who made a one-handed leaping grab during individual drills, has a chance of playing Saturday when the Giants visit the Houston Texans for a preseason game. The starters are all expected to see significant game action in this game.
In other good news, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who gave everyone a bit of a scare when he went down with a non-contact injury fielding a punt on Tuesday, was in uniform for the practice and was going to try to run, Daboll said.
Tracy, who had been carted off the field, his right leg in an air cast, was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain that shouldn’t keep him out for the long term..
Daboll also said backup quarterback Drew Lock (hip) will dress for the game Saturday against the Texans and will be available to deploy in an emergency. Daniel Jones is expected to start at quarterback and will be followed by Tommy DeVito.
Offensive guard Jon Runyan, Jr, who suffered a shoulder issue on Monday, is still being ramped up.