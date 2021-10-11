Giants Head Coach Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney's Actions Won't Be Accepted

Giants head coach Joe Judge loved Kadarius Toney's production, but he wasn't happy with the receiver losing his cool.

On a day in which the Giants were losing offensive firepower left and right due to injuries, rookie wide out Kadarius Toney seemed unstoppable.

The Giants' first-round draft pick exploded to the tune of 10 receptions out of 123 pass targets for 189 yards, becoming the first Giants rookie wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) with at least 75 receiving yards in consecutive games, and the sixth rookie wide receiver in Giants history with at least 75 receiving yards in consecutive games.

He also joined Beckham and Byron Williams (1983) as the only wide receivers in Giants history with at least six receptions in successive games with his eye-opening performance.

“You just don’t see guys make people miss like that in the NFL very often," said backup quarterback Mike Glennon, who stepped in after starter Daniel Jones left early due to a concussion.

"There’s just not many guys who can do this, be that quick. To have the day he had, hopefully it is just the beginning of what he is capable of doing.”

Head coach Joe Judge was also impressed by what he saw from Toney for most of the game.

"I think he’s being very productive. He’s a very talented player. I’ve said for a number of weeks, especially at that position, the receiver position, it takes some time to learn. There a lot of difference coming from college to the league for those positions. These guys obviously have a lot of, just, natural ability," Judge said.

"He’s building a lot of technique, a lot of savvy. He’s really understanding what the other teams are giving him. He’s making plays. He was highly productive for us today in terms of making plays, getting down the field. He’s a tough dude, I don’t think there’s any question about that and I think he’s a very smart football player."

Well, sort of. Judge wasn't too happy about Toney's lack of judgment in the fourth quarter when he lost his cool late in the game and threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, an action that got him ejected.

"Look, there’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we’re not going to condone as a team that put us behind," said Judge, who ejected the entire team and made them all run wind sprints after a full-scale scuffle broke out during a training camp practice.

"That’s not going to be accepted. It’s not going to be condoned," Judge insisted. "That’s as far as I’m going to go with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game and I’m just going to leave it at that right now."

Judge deferred answering a question about the possibility of the league suspending Toney and refused to say if he planned to take action against Toney for his actions.

Judge spoke in general terms when asked if the rookie out of Florida had some growing up to do.

"I think every rookie has a lot of maturing to do," he said.

Judge did say that he planned to address Toney's outburst with him and with the team.

"Yeah, I’m going to address that with the team. I’m going to address that with the players individually as well, make sure we’re on the same page. There shouldn’t be any confusion in that at all. I’ll leave it at that."

