October 11, 2021
Giants WR Kadarius Toney Apologizes for Losing Cool

Giants rookie Receiver Kadarius Toney expresses remorse for costing his team his services after throwing an ill-advised punch.
Author:

New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney issued a public apology via his Twitter account for losing his cool during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Toney threw a punch at Cowboys defensive back Davontae Kazee after taking umbrage with how he was gang tackled by the Cowboys. While the Giants and Cowboys both drew off-setting penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, Toney, who at that point had been having a breakout showing with 189 yards on 10 receptions, was ejected from the game after throwing the punch.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Toney “will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension” by the NFL. If Toney escapes a suspension, that would be good news for a Giants team that doesn't yet know if it will have Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard, or Darius Slayton for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was upset with Toney’s actions, which he perceived as hurting the team.

“There’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we’re not going to condone as a team that put us behind,” Judge said after the game. “That’s not going to be accepted. It’s not going to be condoned. That’s as far as I’m going to go with that.”

Judge was asked if Toney had some maturing to do.

"I think every rookie has a lot of maturing to do," he said. "You’re asking specifically about an incident, I’m going to address that with the team. I’m going to address that with the players individually as well, make sure we’re on the same page. There shouldn’t be any confusion in that at all."

The Giants head coach also refused to say whether he would suspend or discipline Toney beyond anything handed down by the league.

