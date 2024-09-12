Giants Malik Nabers Nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers is a nominee for the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award, facing competition like Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, Jacksonville receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Kansas City receiver Xavier Worthy, Las Vegas quarterback Brock Bowers, and Tennessee receiver Jha’Quan Jackson.
Nabers’s Week 1 performance was relatively positive. He didn’t reach the end zone as many fans had hoped, but the wide receiver put up solid stats for his first game, finishing with five receptions for 66 yards, 25 of which were on his first career catch alone.
“I feel like I did pretty well for my first game,” said Nabers. “The tempo slowed down since I first got out there but still a lot of stuff to learn, still a lot of stuff to look over the film and fix.”
Many fans were disappointed, not so much with Nabers’ performance against the Vikings, but with the offense, as a whole. The rookie was well aware of this and even took accountability in his response after the game.
“We have to catch the ball,” he said. “We had way too many drops, including myself. When we get that opportunity to make the plays, we have to make those plays and we did not do that today.”
Daniel Jones also held himself responsible, noting that he must find a way to get Nabers the ball more. This is, of course, difficult when the Vikings’ defense is all over the receiver, but New York must get more creative if they wish to utilize Nabers.
For anyone questioning the No. 6 Draft pick, he has proven himself time and again. During his final season at LSU, Nabers led the nation in average yards per game (120.7) and totaled the second-highest number of receiving yards (1,569) in 2023.
He also made LSU history by becoming the second receiver to contribute 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and scoring the fourth-most TDs in school history (14) during his junior year.
Overall, fans hope that Nabers will help turn the Giants’ misfortunes around.