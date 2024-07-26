Giants OLB Brian Burns Lands in NFL's Top 100 Players of 2024
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns was voted to the NFL’s Top 100 Players Ahead of the 2024 Season list. Burns, who came in at No. 55 on the list that players vote on, is the first current Giant to make the list.
Burns, acquired by the Giants in an off-season trade from the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick this year and a 2025 fifth-round pick, has made the list three years in a row.
Burns, who in the previous two years ranked 54th last year and 76th the year prior, is one of eight players ever to record at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons, joining Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen, Aaron Donald, Ryan Kerrigan, and Yannick Ngakoue.
Burns has posted 46 sacks in 80 career games, which is tied for 12th in the NFL since he entered the league. His 59 tackles for loss are tied for the sixth-most in that span.
He also has 95 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Burns posted career-highs in sacks (12.5) and quarterback hits (22) in 2022 when he earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.
Burns was the 16th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida State.