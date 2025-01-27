Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Engages in Banter with ex-NFL WR Dez Bryant
There’s no question that the New York Giants are currently down on their luck. But a word to the wise: if you’re a former NFL player looking to take verbal shots at the Giants on social media, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t having it.
On Sunday night, Thibodeaux and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant engaged in some banter about Bryant’s take on the Giants' letting running back Saquon Barkley go to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
The two men then went at each other on social media, with Thibodeaux reminding Bryant that he and the former receiver share the same number of Super Bowl rings (zero).
Bryant, choosing not to back down, reminded Thibodeaux that he is in the record books and then mocked Giants general manager Joe Schoen for not listening to his son when he suggested drafting Jayden Daniels, whose Commanders team lost to the Eagles in the NFL Championship game.
Bryant then further threw shade at the Giants and Thibodeaux, stating that the “only player over there who’s legit is (wide receiver Malik Nabers,” while also calling the rest of the team “awful.” (Bryant later amended his opinion to include running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.)
The banter continued for a bit longer, with Bryant cranking up the heat against Thibodeaux, whom he called “a big sensitive dude.”
Bryant, at one point, tried to make peace with Thibodeaux, saying, “I hate you misinterpreted my tweet…I’m done going back and forth. I pray you have a successful career!”
But when Thiboeaux kept at him, all bets were off, with the former receiver even going so far as to call Thibodeaux “damn near a bust” and predicting the Giants wouldn’t re-sign Thibodeaux, who next year enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal., and also calling Thibodeaux “a waste of a draft pick.”
Eventually, cooler heads (we think) prevailed as the banter ceased. And while Thibodeaux’s defense of his team is admirable, perhaps that energy might have been better spent more constructively.