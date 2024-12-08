Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Presents This Year's 'Heart of a Giant' Award
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - On Friday, New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, along with Dr. Samuel A. Taylor, sports medicine surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Associate Team Physician for the New York Giants, made a very special presentation to the winner of the 2024 USA Football Heart of a Giant award.
This year’s winner is Vanessa Tepper, a high school flag and tackle football player from Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill, New York.
Tepper arrived at Metlife Stadium under the assumption that all of the finalists would be there. However, she was surprised by Thibodeaux, Dr. Taylor, her family, and her football team in the New York Giants locker room, where she learned that she was this year’s award winner.
“I think adversity is always going to be the biggest word in all of our lives because we’re all going to face it,” Thibodeaux said as he presented Tepper with the award.
“We don’t know how we’re going to face it; it kind of just comes at us, but you being able to persevere, overcome, and then succeed… You’re a true Giant at heart.”
Tepper was also presented with two Super Bowl LVIII tickets and a $10K equipment grant for the Minisink Valley flag football program.
“I really wasn’t expecting this, but I’m really happy I did get it,” Tepper said. “If you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Hard work will always show through, whether it’s behind the scenes or up front.”
Not only is Tepper the first flag football player to win the award, but she is also the first female to do so.
The high school senior was rushed to the hospital after a tackle football game during her sophomore year for what initially started as a growing bruise on her body. She was later diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an autoimmune blood disorder that causes a dangerously low platelet count that can lead to easy bruising and internal bleeding.
Due to the nature of the condition and the high risk of injury, Tepper had to step back from playing all sports for months while she underwent several forms of treatment. By the spring, Tepper was cleared to continue playing sports and served as the captain for her school’s new flag football program, leading the team to a 9-1 record that year.
Last year, Tepper and her teammates finished with an 11-1 record, and they are looking forward to a new season this spring.
While in the hospital, Tepper maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned induction into the National Honor Society. She has since served as the soccer team captain as a goalie, and is a member of the women’s varsity wrestling team. She also finds time to coach youth sports and volunteer at the local food kitchen.
Tepper, who aspires to become a hematologist, credits her friends, family, teachers, and coaches for keeping her on track and supporting her along the way.
“Continue to share your story, continue to spread your light, and just enjoy it,” Thibodeaux told Tepper.
The annual “Heart of a Giant” award is presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Football Giants.
During the Giants' December 8 home game against the New Orleans Saints, Tepper, plus the following finalists, will be honored on the field:
Christopher Dines, Chittenango High School (Chittenango, NY)
Memphis Ferguson, Whitesboro High School (Whitesboro, NY)
Anthony Aguanno, Pinelands High School (Little Egg Harbor, NJ)
Brady O’Connell, Peru Central High School (Peru, NY)
Andrew Barta, Wallkill Valley High School (Hamburg, NJ)
Zane Ragsdale, Saranac Lake High School (Saranac Lake, NY)
Lucy Mager, Hendrick Hudson High School (Montrose, NY)
Vanessa Tepper, Minisink Valley High School (Slate Hill, NY)
Katelynn Johnston, Northeastern Clinton Central High School (Champlain, NY)
Justin Sevilla, Union City High School (Union City, NJ)
Omarion McClean, Lynbrook High School (Lynbrook, NY)