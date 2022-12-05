Skip to main content

Giants Open Week as Underdogs vs. Eagles

The only surprise is that the odds aren't even greter than what they are.

In the least surprising betting news of the week, the New York Giants are listed as a 6.5 underdog against the Philadelphia, according to SI Sportsbook.

Understandably so. The 11-1 Eagles remain red-hot, having won their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five. The Eagles also average 28.2 points per game, second in the league behind the Chiefs (29.2 points per game).

The Giants? The good news is they snapped their two-game losing skid, but in tying against the Commanders, they didn't exactly help themselves moving forward. The Giants are averaging 20.4 points scored per game and have the 22nd-ranked overall offense (330.1 yards/game), a far cry from the Eagles' third-ranked offense (388.3 yards/game).

Anything can happen on any given Sunday--no one, for example, thought the Commanders would beat the Eagles, and no one probably figured the Colts would lose to the Eagles by just one point.

That said, it's gut-check time for Brian Daboll's Giants, who need to quickly overcome the disappointment of tying with the Commanders in what was a hard-fought, emotionally charged game, and quickly get themselves into the right frame of mind if they're to at least make it a competition.

