Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor Offers Encouraging Update on His Week 8 Status
New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is currently dealing with a groin injury that has not only kept him from practicing the last two days but has landed him on the injury report with a “questionable” status for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But Eluemunor, who since coming over from the Raiders via free agency has shown an impressive degree of toughness that was first seen when he didn’t miss a beat after getting whacked in the ribs during a padded training camp practice, has no question about his status for the game.
“I’m playing,” Eluemunor said via his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
Eluemunor's availability for the Monday night game would be huge for the Giants in more ways than one, starting with the fact that Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt lines up across from the opponent’s right tackle.
And while the Giants were getting Evan Neal, their 2022 first-round draft pick, ready just in case, the simple fact that Neal hasn’t been strongly considered for any type of role on game days–he’s yet to receive a snap on offense or special teams–speaks volumes about where things stand with him.
Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t sound thrilled with the idea of a potential NEal-Watt matchup when asked how he would feel if Neal had to start instead of Euemunor.
“Well, he has a significant challenge ahead of him, with Watt lining up over there,” Daboll said. “He's done everything he can to be as prepared as he can be and has to go out there and do it. But certainly, a tough challenge to be the first time out.”
Eluemunor is currently the Giants’ top-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman (74.0), per Pro Football Focus. He has also allowed the second-fewest pressures (15), behind left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., among the team’s offensive linemen who have played at least 250 snaps this season.
For the Giants to potentially have Eluemunor for Monday night would be a huge and positive development, especially considering the uncertainty at left tackle. With starter Andrew Thomas (foot) done for the season, the team gave third-year man Joshua Ezeudu the first crack at left tackle last week.
Latest New York Giants Coverage
Ezeudu started shaky, allowing two sacks out of four pressures (10.3% pressure rate per NextGen Stats). Ezeudu's pressure rate allowed (10.3%) was similar to what Thomas had allowed (9.1%) before his injury.
The difference, though, is that the Giants have devoted help on the left side. Per NextGen Stats, Ezeudu has the eighth-lowest rate (76.9%) of 1-on-1 pass-blocking snaps among left tackles with at least 30 pass-blocking snaps.
This week, he split reps in practice with veteran Chris Hubbard, whom the Giants poached off the 49ers practice squad late last week, with a decision regarding who will draw the starting assignment to come by kickoff.