Brian Daboll "Hopes" to Have Jermaine Eluemunor Available for Monday Night

The Giants have injury concerns at right tackle and cornerback.

Patricia Traina

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive linemanJermaine Eluemunor (72) gives an interview after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive linemanJermaine Eluemunor (72) gives an interview after training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll remained hopeful that right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who missed his second day of practice after showing up on the team’s injury report Friday with a groin issue, will be good to go for Monday’s game.

Eluemunor, who received a questionable designation, wasn;t doing much in practice since showing up on the injury report, Daboll said, adding, “I think he’ll be okay but I can’t guarantee it.”

If Eluemunor can’t go, Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who has yet to take a snap this season, is expected to get the start at right tackle.

Daboll, who has expressed confidence in Neal should he have to play, was asked what makes him so confident that Neal can handle Steelers pass trusher T.J. Watt, who lines up exclusively on that side. 

“Well, he has a significant challenge ahead of him with Watt lining up over there, Daboll said. “(Neal’s) done everything he can do to be as prepared as he can be and has to go out there and do it. But certainly, a tough challenge to be the first time out.”

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) will miss his second game as he’s been declared out. Cornerbacks Tre Hawkins (ankle/questionable) and Cor’Dale Flott (groin/doubtful), are both trending in the wrong direction, Daboll saying he “wasn’t sure” if those two guys would make it for Monday night.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin/Achiles

Limited

DNP

Limited

--

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Jermaine Eluemunor

RT

Hip

--

DNP

DNP

Questonable

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Hip

DNP

Limited

Limited

--

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Groin

DNP

Limited

Limited

Doubful

Tre Hawkins III

CB

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Full

Full

--

Jalin Hyatt

WR

Rib

Full

Full

Full

--

Dane Belton

S

Calf

--

--

Limited

--

Jake Kubas

IOL

Abdomen

--

--

Limited

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Thurs.

Fri.

Sat.

Status

Roman Wilson

WR

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Damonte Kazee

SAF

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

--

Najee Harris

RB

NIR - Vet Day

--

--

DNP

--

DeShon Elliott

DB

Back

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Donte Jackson

CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

Tyler Matakevich*

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Out

Nick Herbig

LB

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Zach Frazier

OC

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Dylan Cook*

OT

Foot

Full

Full

Full

Out

Cordarrelle Patterson

RB/KR

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doutful

Keeanu Benton

DT

Calf

Limited

Full

Full

--

Cameron Heyward

DT

NIR - Veteran's Rest

DNP

DNP

Full

--

Isaac Seumalo

OL

NIR - Veteran's Rest



--

DNP

Full

--

Mycole Pruitt

TE

Knee

--

--

DNP

--

* Designated to return from IR.

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

