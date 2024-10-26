Brian Daboll "Hopes" to Have Jermaine Eluemunor Available for Monday Night
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll remained hopeful that right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who missed his second day of practice after showing up on the team’s injury report Friday with a groin issue, will be good to go for Monday’s game.
Eluemunor, who received a questionable designation, wasn;t doing much in practice since showing up on the injury report, Daboll said, adding, “I think he’ll be okay but I can’t guarantee it.”
If Eluemunor can’t go, Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who has yet to take a snap this season, is expected to get the start at right tackle.
Daboll, who has expressed confidence in Neal should he have to play, was asked what makes him so confident that Neal can handle Steelers pass trusher T.J. Watt, who lines up exclusively on that side.
“Well, he has a significant challenge ahead of him with Watt lining up over there, Daboll said. “(Neal’s) done everything he can do to be as prepared as he can be and has to go out there and do it. But certainly, a tough challenge to be the first time out.”
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) will miss his second game as he’s been declared out. Cornerbacks Tre Hawkins (ankle/questionable) and Cor’Dale Flott (groin/doubtful), are both trending in the wrong direction, Daboll saying he “wasn’t sure” if those two guys would make it for Monday night.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin/Achiles
Limited
DNP
Limited
--
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
Hip
--
DNP
DNP
Questonable
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Hip
DNP
Limited
Limited
--
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Groin
DNP
Limited
Limited
Doubful
Tre Hawkins III
CB
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Full
Full
--
Jalin Hyatt
WR
Rib
Full
Full
Full
--
Dane Belton
S
Calf
--
--
Limited
--
Jake Kubas
IOL
Abdomen
--
--
Limited
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Thurs.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
Roman Wilson
WR
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Damonte Kazee
SAF
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
--
Najee Harris
RB
NIR - Vet Day
--
--
DNP
--
DeShon Elliott
DB
Back
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Donte Jackson
CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
Tyler Matakevich*
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Out
Nick Herbig
LB
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Zach Frazier
OC
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Dylan Cook*
OT
Foot
Full
Full
Full
Out
Cordarrelle Patterson
RB/KR
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doutful
Keeanu Benton
DT
Calf
Limited
Full
Full
--
Cameron Heyward
DT
NIR - Veteran's Rest
DNP
DNP
Full
--
Isaac Seumalo
OL
NIR - Veteran's Rest
--
DNP
Full
--
Mycole Pruitt
TE
Knee
--
--
DNP
--
* Designated to return from IR.