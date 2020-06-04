GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Player Profile | Nate Ebner, DB/ST

Jackson Thompson

2019 Season Rewind

Nate Ebner's time with the Patriots came to an end after the 2019 season, but his eight-year tenure in New England was evidence of one of the truly remarkable stories that are possible in the NFL.

As a participant in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, Ebner is one of just seven players in NFL history to participate in the Olympics and also win a pro football championship.

Ebner's athletics tactually aren't even rooted in football-- they are instead rooted in rugby. He didn't play football in high school, instead, choosing to embrace the chance to play for the junior national rugby team for whom he played in three Junior World Cups.

He didn't even play football until college when he walked on at Ohio State and became the program's best special teams player. That was good enough to earn draft status, as the Patriots made him a seventh-round pick in 2012.

Ebner applied his rugby skills to the Patriots' special teams unit, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 but only playing one snap on defense at safety since 2018.

Over the past seven years, Ebner built chemistry with New England's long-time special teams staple Matthew Slater.

As an eight-time Pro-Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro on special teams, Slater set a standard for the unit's work ethic, giving Ebner an example for Ebner to follow when he first came into the league.

"I learned a lot from Matt coming in as a rookie," Ebner said in an introductory conference call back in March.

"I just watched him work on a day-to-day basis ... coming to work with a selfless attitude to do the work that's asked of you to the best of your ability to put the teams' priorities above your own. That's what Matt did forever."

Ebner also developed chemistry with new Giants head coach Joe Judge, who worked with Ebner directly since also joining the Patriots in 2012 as a special teams coach.

The relationship between Judge and Ebner from New England is likely what brought Ebner to the Giants as a first-time free agent this offseason on a one-year deal.

Looking Ahead

Ebner's connection with Judge might make the 31-year-old veteran a favorite to be an ambassador for Judge's locker room.

Ebner will also work alongside the Giants' returning special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and assistant coordinator Tom Quinn.

Under McGaughey, the Giants boasted one of the top special teams units in the NFL in 2019, ranking first in kick-off return yards, fourth in punt return yards, seventh in punt return yards allowed and third in kick-off return yards allowed.

The addition of Ebner's championship special teams experience could blend well with the unit and lead to even further improvement to the unit and push it to the top of the league.

The Giants added a crop of potential special teams contributor through the draft and with the signing of their undrafted free agents. Ebner will be a central figure in the special teams unit that those rookies will look to find a role in, and he believes that the key to molding that group is through bonding.

"It's about finding guys that want to put everything into their work every day," he said. "It sounds like there'd be more to it, or it sounds like rah-rah stuff, but that's the truth. Just (be) a group of guys that are tight-knit and want to fight for each other."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Giants Most Critical to Daniel Jones’ Year 2 Development

Daniel Jones' rookie season was, for the most part, solid. But if he's to progression Year 2, he'll not only have to address his deficiencies like ball security, he'll need some help from his supporting cast, specifically these five players.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

OT Nate Solder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

No, offensive tackle Nate Solder didn't have a good season in 2019, but as Coach Gene Clemons notes, there are redeeming qualities in Solder's game in addition to some head-scratching moments.

Gene Clemons

Former NFC Scout: Giants O-Line Should Rank in Top Half of League

Can the Giants offensive line go from being a bottom dweller to the top half of the league? That's the opinion of a former NFC Scout.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 4, 2020

Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to address racism headlines today's "NFC East Morning Run."

Jackson Thompson

How Julian Love Has Been Getting Ready for His Second NFL Season

Julian Love reveals how he's been training for his second NFL season and what his mindset is after a a curious rookie campaign.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | Breaking Down Daniel Jones' Deep Passing (Part 2)

In this film study, Nick Falato breaks down Daniel Jones' deep ball struggles and then offers some final thoughts and words of encouragement for the 2020 and beyond.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Player Profile | Riley Dixon, P

Is Riley Dixon Pro-Bowl bound in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Dravon Askew-Henry, DB

The Giants' lone XFL signing, Askew-Henry brings a will look to find a niche among a stacked defensive backfield.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Week 5 Opponent Preview | Dallas Cowboys

Can the Giants end their six-game losing to Dallas, the longest in the rivalry's history since 1980?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Re-open their Team Headquarters

But don't expect the players to report en mass until training camp begins.

Patricia Traina