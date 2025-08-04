Giants Reportedly Work Out Running Back Hopefuls, Including Jonathan Ward
The New York Giants, who are a bit thin at running back thanks to injuries, hosted several players for workouts on Monday morning, among them being Jonathan Ward, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Ward, 6-0 and 202 pounds, has bounced around the NFL since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 out of Central Michigan. Ward was with the Cardinals until they parted ways through the 2022 season, landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The team later released him on November 22 and then signed with the Jets practice squad that same year, lasting until December 6.
Ward then spent the rest of the 2022 season with the Titans, initially signing with their practice squad. He spent last year with the Steelers.
Ward has appeared in 46 career games with zero starts. He’s recorded 91 rushing yards on 22 carries and has caught six out of eight pass targets for 52 yards and one touchdown over his five-year NFL journey.
The Giants are thin right now at the running back spot. Eric Gray remains on the active/PUP list, and undrafted rookie free agent Rashawn Baker is believed to be dealing with a knee injury.
Fourth-round rookie draft pick Cam Skattebo, who is reportedly dealing with a hamstring strain, is also sidelined.
Skattebo missed the back end of the team's spring OTAs and its mandatory minicamp with what was then an undisclosed ailment.
He was ready to go for training camp, but then the team backed off on him again, the rookie missing a couple of days of practice last week.
He returned on Friday, but didn't make it through the practice. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters the next day that Skattebo had suffered a bit of a setback.
Daboll described Sakttebo’s MRI results as “optimistic,” but didn’t go into detail or give a timeline as to how long the rookie might be out of action. The rookie was held out of Monday’s practice and is currently believed to be on track to miss Saturday’s preseason opener at Buffalo.
That leaves the Giants with Tyrone Tracy, Jr, Devin Singletary, and Dante "Turbo" Miller as their only healthy running backs in camp.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.