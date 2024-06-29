Giants Star Dexter Lawrence Ties the Knot
New York Giants defensive star Dexter Lawrence is a married man.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, who goes by the nickname "Sexy Dexy," married Donna McCain on June 27, according to his Instagram story. The X account MLFootball captured a snapshot from the wedding festivities.
Former Giants teammate Leonard Williams, now with the Seattle Seahawks, was among the guests representing Lawrence's past and present teammates.
Lawrence looks to be in good hands nutrition-wise. According to her Instagram profile, the newly minted Mrs. Lawrence is the owner and head chef at Elite Performance Cuisine, LLC, whose clients include professional athletes.
The two are believed to have met at Clemson University, where Lawrence starred for the Tigers football team, and his new wife worked as an executive performance chef.
Congratulations to the happy couple as they begin a new life together.