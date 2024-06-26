Giants Super Bowl XLII Win Over New England Among Greatest Upsets
The New York Giants have had many memorable games in their 100-year history, but the very best might very well have been the stunning upset over an undefeated New England Patriots team in Super Bowl XLII.
That game made Pro Football Network’s cut of the seven biggest upsets in NFL history and just happened to be the game in which receiver David Tyree’s helmet catch was voted the top play in Giants franchise history.
"When it mattered most, New England scored just 14 points while being upset by the Giants. Leading by four points with 1:15 remaining, the Patriots allowed David Tyree’s improbable helmet catch, and then let fellow New York wideout Plaxico Burress find the end zone for a game-winning touchdown,” PFN’s Dallas Robinson wrote of the Giants' stunning triumph.
What is important to remember is quarterback Eli Manning's role in the "helmet catch" play -- miraculously escaping the clutches of several Patriots to make the big throw. Tyree's catch is up there with Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception" and Dwight Clark's amazing touchdown snag in the 1982 NFC Championship game.
Tyree's catch was not the last iconic catch in Giants history, as Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous one-handed catch in a primetime game against Dallas was sensational and arguably introduced the world to the then-rookie. Before that, and after Tyree’s catch was Victor Cruz’s 99-yard touchdown catch and run against the Jets in a Christmas Eve game that helped the Giants get into the 2011 postseason.
Forgotten, however, is that the Giants played the Patriots in a close game to end the regular season, coming up short in a 38-35 defeat. Head coach Tom Coughlin famously decided to play his starters in that game, which proved to be a wise strategy as it gave them confidence that if they met the Patriots again in the postseason, they could stand toe-to-toe with them.
In that regular-season finale, Manning was 22 of 32 with 251 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Giants even held a 28-16 lead in the third quarter, before the Patriots battled back to keep their undefeated streak alive.