One Free Agent Giants Must Pivot to After Losing Out on Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker

For the first time in several years, the New York Giants organization has earned a hearty dose of praise for how they've executed in their very first offseason under new head coach John Harbaugh, whose roster vision they've started piecing together in the initial wave of free agency.

But if there is one position the Giants haven't heavily addressed but still need to, it is guard, where only Evan Neal and Aaron Stinnie have been signed, joining Jon Runyan Jr. and Jake Kubas.

The Giants tried to address the position. Per multiple reports, they were in the mix for former Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who ended up signing with the Patriots.

And Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns, who was early on linked to the Giants as a possible destination given the connection with Giants offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, hasn't landed with a team yet.

The Giants have options to fill out their guard spot, though. There is, of course, the draft next month, which is where they are expected to dip into a deep interior offensive line class.

But there is also a familiar face that is still unsigned that they can pivot to, who can serve as a stopgap should the Giants draft a guard, as is likely to be the case.

Greg Van Roten Should Be Re-Signed to Stabilize the Giants' OL Depth

Greg Van Roten, a guard with the NY Giants, speaks to the press after a practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Giants were developing their free-agent strategy, one player most could see returning on another short-term deal was Greg Van Roten.

The 36-year-old Van Roten, whom the Giants brought over from the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent prior to the 2024 season, has been one of the shining examples of durability on the offensive line since he was signed.

In two seasons, Van Roten, a 2012 undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania, has played in all 34 regular-season games for the Giants. He led the offensive line room in total snaps. He owned that metric in 2025 with 1,151 snaps; the next closest was Jermaine Eluemunor (1,088).

He has been a serviceable run blocker, especially in gap schemes, where he drives defenders off the line to open lanes for the ball carrier.

After making some strides in pass protection during his respective one-year stints with the Bills and Raiders from 2022 to 2023, Van Roten's efficiency has taken a hit over the past couple of seasons.

He has allowed 10 sacks and 61 total pressures in that span, which is good for the highest combined number on the offensive line.

Some of those woes have come in true pass sets, where Van Roten has been tasked with more one-on-one matchups against elite bull rushers up the middle. His age might be taking a toll on his game, and the lack of help from his other teammates.

The key reason for considering a reunion with Van Roten is the lack of depth at the position. The Giants' only significant move for the area during the first wave of free agency was to re-sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a well-deserved deal after his impeccable protection in two years.

Looking inward, the Giants do not have an experienced backup center after Austin Schlottmann's departure to the Tennessee Titans, leaving serious concerns if John Michael Schmitz were to suffer another injury. The guard spots are down to Jon Runyan at left guard and a few inexperienced reserves.

Retaining Van Roten doesn't pop off the page for overall production up front, but it would help ensure the Giants can maintain the consistency in their starting five that propelled them into the top five in pass-blocking efficiency in 2025.

The offensive line was a key reason quarterback Jaxson Dart showed some promise in his rookie season, and one of the Giants' offseason goals has been to continue building around him. Holding firm and adding extra beef on the offensive line is part of that equation, and a bullet point they could still cross off the list.

The Giants can start by bringing back Van Roten on a cheap veteran deal and ensuring a reliable face is at least hunkering down at the right guard spot for next season.