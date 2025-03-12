Giants Tender ERFA LB Dyontae Johnson | News Briefs
MAR 12. GIANTS TENDER ERFA LB DYONTAE JOHNSON. The New York Giants have tendered linebacker Dyontae Johnson, an exclusive rights free agent, ensuring the young linebacker gets another season.
Johnson joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2023 draft. He spent that season on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
The following year, Johnson, playing in a new scheme as brought in by defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, seemed to be a better fit for the position requirements.
Johnson appeared in 24 preseason snaps and registered three pressures (including a sack) and three tackles in his lone preseason appearance before suffering what would be a months-long ankle injury.
After a stint on injured reserve, he was finally activated and appeared in the Giants’ Week 18 game against the Eagles.
He registered nine tackles in that game and one pressure, offering a glimpse of what he can do with more snaps as a potential depth player at the linebacker spot.
MAR. 11. FORMER GIANTS QB DANIEL JONES PICKS NEW TEAM. Daniel Jones, the New York Giants’ starting quarterback from 2019 until Week 10 of last season, has a new place he’ll call his NFL home in 2025.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal worth a reported $13.15 million, which can grow to $17.7 million if he reaches incentives.
He chose the Colts over a return with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he signed last year after securing his release from the Giants.
But with the Vikings having chosen J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the draft last year (No. 10 overall), Jones likely didn’t want to return to Minnesota as a placeholder until McCarthy, clearly the Vikings’ desired long-term answer, was ready to play once cleared from the knee surgery he had before the start of last season, which caused him to miss all of his rookie campaign.
Jones will compete with Colts incumbent Anthony Richardson, also a first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall in 2023), for the starting job.
Since being drafted, Richardson has had some ups and downs, completing just 50.6% of his pass attempts with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Richardson has also missed time due to assorted injuries and was benched last year by the coaching staff so he could catch his breath and work through some of his struggles.
If Jones can win the starting job in Indianapolis and build a strong enough season, he can potentially set himself up for a nice payday when he hits the market in 2026.
MAR. 7. GIANTS RE-SIGN OLB TOMON FOX. The New York Giants have re-signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.
Fox signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of North Carolina. He’s appeared in 28 games for the Giants, with one start in his three seasons with the team, and has 39 career tackles (23 solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks in his NFL career.
Fox did not make the team out of training camp this past year, but he was signed to the practice squad. He spent most of his 2024 season bouncing back and forth between the two.
He suited up for 11 games and played a physical, contain-heavy outside linebacker rotation role to the letter. He played like a block-absorbing nose tackle who held his edge while leaning on heavy hands and a powerful lower body to survive.
Despite limited athleticism and foot speed, he finished the 2024 campaign with 14 tackles and 1.0 sacks. With Azeez Ojualri not likely to be re-signed, Fox gives the team depth at the outside linebacker.
MAR. 6. GIANTS RE-SIGN QB TOMMY DEVITO. In perhaps the least surprising news of the roster-building season, the New York Giants are re-signing quarterback Tommy DeVito ahead of the start of the free agency negotiating window that starts on Monday.
DeVito, who is an exclusive rights free agent, was expected to re-sign based on several statements made by general manager Joe Schoen since the start of the off-season. DeVito will serve as a sort of bridge quarterback for the team in that he will have the most familiarity with the team’s offensive system, and he has two seasons’ worth of experience.
Devito, from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, has appeared in 12 games with eight starts, six as a rookie and two last year. Since signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito has gone 3-5 as a starter and has completed 65.3% of his pass attempts for 1,358 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also thrown only three interceptions in 222 pass attempts.
DeVito also has 227 career rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown and eight first downs gained as a rusher.
The Giants are still expected to sign a veteran quarterback who could be the team’s starter for the upcoming 2025 season. They are also believed to be planning to draft a quarterback next month and could strongly consider trading up to do so.
DeVito is the second Giants player from last season to re-sign with the club, joining long-snapper Casey Kreiter, whose re-signing was announced on Wednesday.
MAR. 5. GIANTS RE-SIGN LONG SNAPPER CASEY KREITER. The New York Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, who returns to the team for a sixth season.
Kreiter is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024) who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.
He is coming off his best season last year, recording five special teams tackles (three solos). Those five total tackles mark a career-high for Kreiter, who, in five seasons with the Giants, has 11 special teams tackles (eight solo).
Kreiter has played in 140 career games at the NFL level and has made 16 tackles.
Kreiter joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has since been on one-year deals with the team. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Broncos, where he earned his lone Pro Bowl berth in 2018.