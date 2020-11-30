Giants Tight End Evan Engram's Imperfect Impact Shows Up  Against Bengals

Giants tight end Evan Engram had, statistically, his best career game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. With six catches for 129 yards, Engram set a new career-high for receiving yards.

Engram was noticeable more vertical, hauling in a 53-yard pass in the first quarter and a 44-yarder in the third on a pair of deep go routes down the sideline.

"It was really just good execution by the offense. Good protection and a great ball. I've just been working those plays," Engram said. "They played man across the board and we have to win those matchups. I was just trying to make a play for the team."

It was one of the few times this year that the Giants have used Engram as the deep threat he is capable of being, as most of the 27-year-old's yardage has come via shorter underneath stick routes and outside carries so far this season.

Engram's role in the offense has been criticized heavily for that fact so far this season. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has utilized Engram as a traditional short-yardage tight end.

Before Sunday's game, 50 of Engram's 61 targets on the season were less than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus. Engram only caught two passes all season of 20 or more yards but doubled that total in one game against the Bengals on Sunday to explosive results.

Engram, a first-round draft pick in 2017, was lauded for his vertical receiving ability as a prospect. While injuries and deficiencies around him held him back from achieving his potential, the talent has translated to the NFL on many instances as Engram already has an impressive highlight reel of explosive plays in his career.

That reel got two more clips on Sunday, which could serve as a springboard for more vertical routes in the Giants' offense.

However, Engram's career day also featured another one of his signature "facepalm" moments, as he lost a fumble on a pass over the middle in the second quarter when Bengals safety Vonn Bell almost effortlessly swatted the ball out of Engram's grasp.

It was Engram's first fumble of the season, but just the latest of his costly mistakes that have resulted in interceptions and the stoppage of critical drives.

This season has been a disappointment for Engram's receiving production considering what he was expected to accomplish in 2020, but it's not too late for him to step up his game in a time when the Giants' offense will need him to most.

With a four-game slate against some of the best offenses in the league coming up for the Giants, explosive plays on offense will be critical for the Giants' hopes at keeping pace with their opponents.

While the games bound to be challenges for the Giants overall, Engram could find opportunities to replicate his big-play impact from Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Giants' next game against the Seahawks will put Engram on the field against the league's worst defense against the pass. Then in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, Engram will go up against a defense that is the third-worst in the league in yardage allowed to tight ends.

However, cutting down on mistakes will be an even bigger priority for Engram. Dropping the ball has been all-to-common for the fourth-year pro in 2020 and has severely undermined his value on the roster.

Without the fumble against the Bengals on Sunday, Engram's best career game would be remembered with a slightly better aura regarding his performance.

But now, for Engram and the Giants' coaching staff, it's all about looking ahead and getting the most out of these final five games, building on the big plays, and cutting down on the mistakes.

Regardless of what Engram accomplishes in these final five games, he is under contract with the Giants in 2021. Pending a trade, Engram will be entering his most important season ever next year, and parlaying some momentum from the tail end of this year could make a big difference in his Giants legacy.