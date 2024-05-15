Giants to Play Carolina in Germany
The New York Giants will make their regular-season debut this year on German soil after being selected to face the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany's Allianz Arena, on November 10, 2024 (Week 10).
This will be the Giants' first game in Germany since 1994 when they played a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers in Berlin. The Giants won that contest 28-20.
It is also the Giants' third regular-season game played overseas and their first not to be played in London in the United Kingdom.
The Giants were part of the NFL's inaugural International Series in 2007, defeating the Miami Dolphins that year 13-10 in a game played in Wembley Stadium.
They played and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 on October 23, 2016, in the NFL's first game in London's Twickenham Stadium.
Most recently, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022.
The Panthers had previously been announced by the league as one of the teams who would be playing an international game this season.
With the Giants having been awarded international marketing rights in the German market and being on the Panthers' list of 2024 regular-season opponents, the game being moved to Munich seemed like a no-brainer. The Giants were a logical choice for the Munich game.
The Giants and Minnesota Vikings are the only NFL teams to be undefeated in regular-season games played on non-U.S. soil, each holding a 3-0 record.