Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Get-in Prices Soaring on Secondary Market

As the stakes get higher for the New York Giants, the secondary market's ticket prices to see them play in the postseason are following.

The New York Giants are feeling pretty good about their first foray into the postseason in six seasons, and judging by the secondary market ticket prices, so are their fans.

According to SI Tickets, the average get-in ticket price for the Giants' NFC Wild Card road game at Minnesota is about $400, while the maximum get-in price is $3,111.

Obviously, the Vikings fans are also pumped for their first trip to the playoffs since 2019, when they lost the divisional round. But of late, it's been hard not to notice how more Giants fans have decided to travel to the team's away games, especially as they were chasing one of seven spots in the NFC playoff field.

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe.

SI Tickets puts the fan experience first. It features transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as five College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Bowl games, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four.

Join the Giants Country Community