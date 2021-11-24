Giants Week 12 Injury Report | Tight Ends, Receivers Thin
Four skill position players were projected as not being able to practice for the New York Giants Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.
The Giants, who held a short walkthrough session on Wednesday, listed tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) and receivers Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (quad) as those who would not have practiced.
This season, the Giants have struggled to keep all their playmakers on the field, coming close last week when all but Shepard was active for the game.
Rudolph and Toney were both injured Monday night and had to leave the game early. With a short work week, their availability is certainly cloudy, though if they can get in some practice this week, they'll have a chance of being active this weekend.
Smith has been bothered by a knee injury for most of the season and has been trying to manage it. He finally had to miss a game last week, but there is hope he'll be available this week to play.
Also projected as being unable to practice are defensive back Nate Ebner and fullback Cullen Gillaspia, both core special teams players who missed Monday night's game against the Bucs with their respective injuries.
Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), and receiver John Ross (quad) were projected as limited participants.
Carter is returning after missing most of last week, not only dealing with an ankle issue but a stomach bug that kept him out of the facility for four days. He's missed the past three games while letting his ankle heal.
Safety Logan Ryan, currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has yet to produce the necessary two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared for return to the building.
The Giants are hoping Ryan can produce those negative test results in time to remove him from the reserve list and to get him into Sunday's game against the Eagles, though the more time this week Ryan misses, the less likely that will be the case.
