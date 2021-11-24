Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Week 12 Injury Report | Tight Ends, Receivers Thin

The New York Giants skill position group continues its struggles to get healthy.
Author:

Four skill position players were projected as not being able to practice for the New York Giants Wednesday, according to the team's injury report.

The Giants, who held a short walkthrough session on Wednesday, listed tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) and receivers Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (quad) as those who would not have practiced. 

This season, the Giants have struggled to keep all their playmakers on the field, coming close last week when all but Shepard was active for the game. 

Rudolph and Toney were both injured Monday night and had to leave the game early. With a short work week, their availability is certainly cloudy, though if they can get in some practice this week, they'll have a chance of being active this weekend.

Smith has been bothered by a knee injury for most of the season and has been trying to manage it. He finally had to miss a game last week, but there is hope he'll be available this week to play.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Week 12 Injury Report | Tight Ends, Receivers Thin

The New York Giants skill position group continues its struggles to get healthy.

5 minutes ago
Nov 3, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former defensive end Michael Strahan on the sidelines before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
News

Michael Strahan Honored to Finally Have Jersey Number Retired By Giants

The Giants will finally retire No. 92 at halftime against an Eagles team against whom Strahan nominated during his career.

3 hours ago
Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Offense

Let's check in on the Philadelphia Eagles offense, who roll into MetLife Stadium this weekend looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

3 hours ago

Also projected as being unable to practice are defensive back Nate Ebner and fullback Cullen Gillaspia, both core special teams players who missed Monday night's game against the Bucs with their respective injuries. 

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), and receiver John Ross (quad) were projected as limited participants.

Carter is returning after missing most of last week, not only dealing with an ankle issue but a stomach bug that kept him out of the facility for four days. He's missed the past three games while letting his ankle heal.

Safety Logan Ryan, currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has yet to produce the necessary two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared for return to the building.  

The Giants are hoping Ryan can produce those negative test results in time to remove him from the reserve list and to get him into Sunday's game against the Eagles, though the more time this week Ryan misses, the less likely that will be the case.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Giants Week 12 Injury Report | Tight Ends, Receivers Thin

5 minutes ago
Nov 3, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former defensive end Michael Strahan on the sidelines before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
News

Michael Strahan Honored to Finally Have Jersey Number Retired By Giants

3 hours ago
Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Offense

3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Game Day

New York Giants - Week 12 Storylines to Watch

5 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on with offensive coordinator Jason Garret during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
News

What's Next for Giants Offense After Jason Garrett Dismissal?

20 hours ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) intercepts the ball against the New York Giants during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 11: By the Numbers

22 hours ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Raymond James Stadium prior to a game featuring the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 11 Musings: Hitting a New Low

23 hours ago
Jason Garrett
News

New York Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

Nov 23, 2021