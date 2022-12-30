Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base.

But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.

Given the interest in this game, the average secondary market get-in price per SI Tickets is $330.30, a significant jump from last week’s average “get-in" price of $202 but the fourth-lowest average among NFL ticket demands this week.

Data shows that entry into the Giants game can be had for as low as $86 per ticket and as much as $1,617—not bad considering what’s at stake for Big Blue.

