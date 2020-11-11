SI.com
GiantsCountry
Golden Tate Will Have to Be Patient for His Pass Targets

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge made his point about no one being above the team crystal clear to veteran wide receiver Golden Tate, who is coming off a turbulent week initiated by his own outburst for demanding the ball during the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Bucs.

But while Tate will be back at practice with the Giants Wednesday as they go through a walkthrough, that doesn’t mean anything is changing for the veteran receiver regarding his role on offense or the number of pass targets he’ll be receiving moving forward.

“There’s no individual ‘quote-unquote’ over the team. We always stress that,” said Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. “Whatever works for our offense is what we’re going to go with regardless of who’s out there on the field.”

Tolbert understands the competitive streak in Tate and his wanting to contribute but added that it couldn’t be a one-man show every week because that’s not in the team’s best interest. 

“With Golden, you keep preaching to him about the team,” Tolbert said. “Maybe what it used to be when Golden was at other places he probably got more looks. Our first and foremost deal here is about the team and whatever role that is. 

“Whatever’s best for the team, that’s what we’re going to do,” Tolbert added. “That’s what Coach Judge brought to the New York Giants organization.”

But if Tate wants the ball, he’ll have to be patient. 

“I have a phrase I always use with those guys — I say if you think you’re getting open and you don’t get the ball just keep getting open. Just keep getting open, we’ll find you,” Tolbert said.

