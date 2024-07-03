Is Giants' NFC East Rival Planning Switch at Quarterback?
After giving quarterback Daniel Jones a hefty contract extension last offseason, only for the quarterback to throw two touchdowns and six interceptions before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, there’s little doubt the Giants have questions about the future of their quarterback position.
According to Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network, the Giants may not be alone in having questions about the future of their quarterback position.
Brooks believes that the Dallas Cowboys may have already decided to move on from Dak Prescott after this season and turn to Trey Lance, whom they acquired from the 49ers in a trade last year.
“In Trey Lance, what you have is a former first-round pick that has been reared up under Mike McCarthy for going on the last year and a half,” Brooks said.
“This gives (Cowboys head coach) Mike McCarthy an opportunity to see what he is. See what his potential could be.”
Brooks believes that if Prescott’s play or health allows Lance the opportunity to play, it could eventually give the Cowboys a chance to find their next quarterback. Lance would provide the Cowboys with a younger and much cheaper option at the position, allowing the team to improve in other areas.
“So, if Trey Lance has an opportunity to play, maybe Dak Prescott has a sprained ankle, gives Trey Lance an opportunity to have a start or two," Brooks said. I think you could make a case: "Maybe we can move forward with the young guy, continue to build a team around him, and give Trey Lance the opportunity to take the time for Dak Prescott.”
Prescott, interestingly enough, has been linked to the Giants once his deal expires. Of course, that’s based on the opinion that the Giants will move off of current starter Daniel Jones.
Still, as was revealed in the season premiere of Hard Knocks, the Giants, this year’s spotlighted team for their off-season edition of the popular series, Giants general manager Joe Schoen has doubled down on Jones, to whom he gave a four-year, $160 million contract, by building the team around the quarterback.
If Jones should falter this year, the Giants can exit his contract after the season, as no more guaranteed money will be due.