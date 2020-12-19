Jabrill Peppers Recalls His Reaction to His Trade to the Giants

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers fondly recalled how he found out that he had been traded to the New York Giants in exchange for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Even before Jabrill Peppers put on a blue jersey, he was bound to be one of the most consequential players for the organization's recent history.

Peppers was the centerpiece player in the blockbuster deal in which the Giants sent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 offseason. The Giants also got two draft picks, a first-rounder and a third-rounder that they converted into defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and edge rusher Oshane Ximines.

Peppers, a first-round pick out of Michigan in 2017, remembers vividly the career-altering shock that came when he learned of the trade that sent the New Jersey native back to his home state rather unexpectedly.

He revealed that he was at home looking through Twitter when the news of the Browns' acquisition of Beckham showed up on his phone.

"I was actually excited about the trade, you know I'm thinking, 'We just got Odell,'" Peppers said, his voice becoming more excited as he recalled the events of that day.

"Then I keep looking and I was like 'Oh sh--, I ain't even here no more!"

Peppers said he spoke with former Browns general manager John Dorsey who had called to tell him about the trade, but by then, Peppers had already heard from Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who had called to welcome him to the Giants.

After a back injury ended his 2019 season, his first as a Giant, early, the former Michigan standout has rebounded and has starting to live up to the potential he brought with him after being his selection as the Browns' first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

He's already recorded career highs in passes defended (10), sacks (2.5), tackles for loss (8), and is just one interception and five tackles away from marking new career highs in those statistics as well.

Peppers said he never took the trade personally and is, in fact, glad about how the trade turned out.

"That's the nature of this league man," he said. "Can't take it personal but I'm happy with the outcome. It's working out for me, I'm back home, I'm comfortable and I get to play for a historic organization."

Peppers enthusiastically responded in the affirmative when asked if he's a different player now than when the Browns drafted him.

"Absolutely," he said. "I'm being played to my strengths here and I thank the Giants for believing in me and seeing my potential so I'm just doing my due diligence to make them look good."

Additionally, Peppers has also taken on the primary punt returner role this year, after being voted as a special teams captain by his peers.

Against his former teammates, Peppers and the Giants defense will be tested by a Browns offense that has scored 83 points in its last two games combined.

But just as big a challenge awaits Peppers on the ground. Cleveland boasts the third-best rushing offense in the NFL with the two-headed backfield monster of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Peppers, praised for his versatility as a coverage defensive back and box safety at times, will need to make plays all over the field against his former team if the Giants' defense has any hope of pulling off a shocking primetime win.