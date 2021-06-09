Sports Illustrated home
Joe Judge Provides an Update on Saquon Barkley's Rehab

Giants head coach Joe Judge confirms the team isn't planning to rush Barkley on the field by a certain date.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in the midst of rehabbing from a devastating torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last year. And while that process means he won't see the field until training camp at the earliest, head coach Joe Judge said he's been pleased with how Barkley has gone about this process. 

"He comes in every day, he attacks every day from a rehab standpoint. He's had a phenomenal attitude and great motivation, he's been tremendously positive," Judge said.

After Barkley went down against the Chicago Bears last year, Judge predicted that the running back would author a "helluva comeback story," confirmed that the team doesn't plan to rush the running back onto the field until he's fully ready.

"We are going to make sure that we take Saquon's rehab at the correct rate for his individual body and injury," Judge said. 

"It's not any mirror of anybody else's injury out there. We have to make sure that we let him get it at his pace and put him on the field, can play 100 percent aggressive and confident and he's going to play safe and he can play effective."

Judge said that while Barkley hasn't been out on the field during the part of the practice day open to the media, that doesn't mean he hasn't seen the field at all.

"Typically we do Saquon's rehab in the morning before practice so when the players get out there he's already been off the field and a lot of times he's not out there when you're out there," Judge said.

"We are getting a lot of our rehab done during some of the meeting time. Couldn't be happier with how he is working, showing tremendous leadership this off-season. He's chomping at the bit to get back on the field. We are taking it day-by-day and he's getting better every day."

Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
