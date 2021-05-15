Joe Judge Reveals One of the Biggest Takeaways from Giants' Rookie Minicamp

The next step is to continue building up those relationships, something that will rest on whether the new players plan on showing up for the upcoming (and voluntary) Phase 2 workouts that begin next week.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge already had a pretty good idea about the nearly two dozen players who showed up for the team's rookie minicamp this weekend are able to do in terms of football based on their film.

But for Judge, this weekend's rookie minicamp afforded him not just a brief in-person glimpse into what the athletes are capable of doing, but more importantly, it offered a chance to begin building those all important relationships that are a secret ingredient to any football team's success.

"That's honestly the most important thing we can do right now," Judge said of building those relationships in person.

"Ultimately we got to start forming relationships with these players beyond just evaluating from the draft. And to be honest with you, yesterday was the first time that I got to see in person a lot of the players that we've drafted, which is bizarre to say in any other year, but without a combine, without having full pro days everywhere, it was just a different process."

Judge, who admitted that he hadn't been able to meet many of the new faces in person until this weekend, said that in some cases, finally being able to do so this weekend was an eye-opener.

"It's funny--there's a lot of guys you meet for the first time in person, and you turn around, you know, me and (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham are talking, 'That guy is bigger than we thought he was going to be... That guy's got thicker legs, and we thought they're going to be.'

"The first seeing a guy in practice, that's bizarre because even our meetings right now are virtual, so it's not like you're sitting in a meeting room across from the guy," he said.

"The first time you had an experience with them, you are literally on the grass and they're wearing a helmet looking at you. So it's a little bit different. But it's great to have life in the building. It's great having players back. And it was a fun weekend work with these guys."

The Giants will continue with their off-season program this coming week with a one-week Phase 2 period that is voluntary and in which those players who choose to show up will be allowed to work with their position coaches.

After that, Phase 3 of the off-season program (the OTAs) will begin. However, Judge said he doesn't know yet how many players might show up for the voluntary OTAs--that is, if any plan to do so.

The Giants back in April released a statement via the NFLPA declaring their intention to exercise their right to skip the voluntary program out of ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our team is a strong, unified brotherhood of professionals who love the game of football and work year-round to perfect our craft,” the Giants' statement read in part.

“We also have to make the best decisions to protect our health and safety, which is why players on our team are exercising our CBA right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts."

Some believe that the wording of the statement, which varied from statements released by other teams, left the door open for some in-person participation.

Regardless of what happens, Judge said that the coaches would be ready either way.

"It's a voluntary period. So we're going to work with every player we can, whether it's virtual or in-person," he said. "Whoever's here will coach in person. Whoever's virtual for the meetings, we'll work with them virtually."

