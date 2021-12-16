Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Joe Judge Says Jake Fromm Needs to Do This to Earn Game Snaps

Giants head coach Joe Judge appears to want people clamoring to see Jake Fromm to slow their roll until Fromm is deemed ready to play.
Head coach Joe Judge wasted no time declaring quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys since Jones is still not cleared for contact.

But for those hoping to see Jake Fromm in the game ahead of projected starter Mike Glennon, that's not likely to happen either, despite an ESPN report claiming the Giants were leaning toward giving Fromm some snaps this weekend.

“Mike is going to start the game for us, said head coach Joe Judge. "Do we have anything bracketed out at this point in terms of if (Fromm) going to play certain plays? We do not.”

Judge and the coaching staff have been big on having players earn game reps during practice.

"Yeah, that’s fair to say. That’s fair to say and that’s with any of our players. How you practice is a very good indication of how you’re going to play," Judge said.

"We have to see guys go out there and execute in practice. I can’t rely on someone telling me someone’s a ‘gamer.’ I don’t even know what that is. Good players come out every day and they play."

That's not to say that Fromm, who has been with the Giants nearly a month, hasn't made strides toward earning those reps. It's simply a matter of the coaching staff being confident that he has enough of a grasp on the system to navigate himself out of trouble.

This isn't the first time there has been a growing yearning outside of the building to see a young, unproven quarterback get an opportunity with the guy in front of him struggling.

A few years ago, then head coach Pat Shurmur, perhaps feeling some pressure from a growing number of voices calling for Kyle Lauletta to get some live game snaps, acquiesced in a late-season game against Washington.

Lauletta proceeded to struggle, and after the game, Shurmur verbally smugly stuck it to the media that had been clamoring to see Lauletta by saying, “Those of you that were interested in seeing him, hopefully, you got a chance to see what you were looking for.”

Judge is his own man, and he doesn't let outside opinions influence his roster and game-time decisions. But he is very insistent that players prove to the coaching staff that they're deserving of all and any game snaps they receive, including Fromm, who is making progress.

"He’s a young quarterback, he’s still developing in this league, and he’s new to this system," Judge said. "We’re going to give him the opportunity to keep on working through it, but absolutely. For any player in any position, production in practice equals opportunity in games."

