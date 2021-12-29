John Madden, Legendary NFL Coach, Broadcaster, Dies at Age 85

The NFL announced that the legendary John Madden unexpectedly passed away this morning at the age of 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a league-issued statement.

"We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden had a brief stint as a player in 1958 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. After his playing career ended, he became a coach at Allan Hancock Community College in Santa Maria, California, from 1960-1963, the last year of which he was the school's head coach.

After a stop at San Diego State as the school's defensive coordinator, he was hired in 1967 by the Raiders as their linebackers coach, which he held for two seasons. In 1969, he was promoted to head coach, a role he held until 1978. As head coach, he guided the Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings

After retiring from coaching, Madden became one of the best-known television broadcast analysts. He worked for all four major networks and was perhaps best known for teaming up with former Giants kicker Pat Summerall, who handled play-by-play while Madden did the commentary.

Madden, for whom the popular EA Sports video game is named after, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Also known for his All-Madden Team, which honored some of the game's toughest individuals, Madden retired from broadcasting after the 2008 season to spend more time with his family.

