Julian Edelman Believes Giants' Job Would Be Enticing to Bill Belichick, If Available
It's only been one week into the 2024 NFL season, and overreactions are flying all over social media.
Uproar over the New York Giants' embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home is certainly justified to an extent, as the team looked unprepared. Specifically, Daniel Jones was awful on offense. Jones has taken the brunt of criticism so far this week leading up to their Week 2 matchup against the Commanders, leading many to believe he could be benched if he looks the same this Sunday.
Some have blamed the coaching staff, honing in on head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll is in his third season at the helm, two years removed from winning coach of the year. With more losses like this, could Daboll be on the hot seat?
Many believe if the season spirals out of control again, Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen should be fired.
If this were to happen, would it make sense for the Giants to reunite with Bill Belichick, the team's former defensive coordinator? Legendary Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, believes Belichick would be interested in the job if it were to become available.
“The real enticing one, to me, is if the New York Giants open up,” Edelman said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “And I am not calling for anyone’s job. I love [Brian] Daboll. Daboll is my favorite. But the fate of what they’ve put on the field… You’re going to go down with that ship.
“If that opens up, I remember vividly any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a little jingle in Belichick’s spirit because he loved talking about those old Giants teams,” he said.
“And he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York Football Giants. He just loves the Giants. So, I think that would probably be the place he would want to go to.”
Belichick spent six seasons as the Giants' defensive coordinator from 1985-1990, winning two Super Bowls in the process. He was in charge of some of the greatest players in league and franchise history, most notably Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.
Belichick's Giants' defensive units were regularly a top-10 group during the late 1980s, which later propelled him into head coaching jobs with the Browns and, of course, the Patriots.
The question becomes, would this be the best option for the Giants? Obviously, they still have a head coach in place and there hasn't been any rumblings of a firing coming. This is still way too early to be talking about a head coaching change, no matter how bad the Giants looked in Week 1.
However, if this situation were to play out, Belichick returning to the Giants doesn't sound out of the ordinary. He has a relationship with owner John Mara and has respected the organization since he left. Time will tell if this will ever become a reality.