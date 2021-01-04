New York Giants 2021 Opponents List Set

Here's your first look at the Giants' 2021 opponents list.

The Giants finished in second place in the NFC East with a 6-10 record, and in addition to having home and away games with the other three teams in the NFC East (Dallas, Washington, and Philadelphia), here is the list of opponents the Giants will see in 2021 both at home and on the road.

HOME:

Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

ROAD:

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

New Orleans Saints (12-4)

Chicago Bears (8-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Besides the NFC East teams, the Giants will face three teams--the Bucs, Bears, and Rams--they saw this year, all three being losses.

Their game against Carolina should be interesting as well, as it will pit Matt Rhule, who spurned the Giants to accept the Panthers head coaching job, against Joe Judge.

New York will also get its first look against two of the league's brightest quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Justin Herbert (Chargers).

SEE ALSO:

Four of the Giants' opponents (Washington, Kansas City, New Orleans, and the Rams) all qualified for postseason berths.

At least one opponent--the Falcons--will have a new head coach in 2021. The Chargers could also have a new head coach, as FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that they are likely to move on from Anthony Lynn.

The NFL could be adding a 17th regular-season game to each team's schedule next year. That formula hasn't been worked out just yet, but the additional team will probably be the second-place team from a still-to-be-determined division.

The league will announce dates and times in April.