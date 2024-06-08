New York Giants 2024 Preseason Schedule Finalized
The New York Giants 2024 preseason schedule will feature one home game and two “road” games, the second of which will see the Giants as the visitors when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 of the preseason.
Here is the finalized schedule with kickoff times (all Eastern). None of the dates will be nationally televised.
- Thursday, August 8 vs. Detroit, 7 PM
- Saturday, August 17 at Houston, 1 PM
- Saturday, August 24 at Jets, 7:30 PM
The Giants are set to host the Lions for a pair of joint practices prior to their Week 1 preseason game. Last year the Giants played the Liosn on the road and spent a couple of days at Allen Park, where the Lions train.
This year, the joint practices will be held at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, where the Giants hold their training camp.
While those dates haven’t been finalized, it’s anticipated the joint practices will be held Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6.
The two teams would then have a walkthrough closed to the media on Wednesday, August 7, and then play their game on Thursday night.
The Giants and Jets are also scheduled to hold a joint practice, which was confirmed by Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
The expectation is the Giants will visit the Jets’ training camp at Florham Park for that joint practice. It’s unclear how many joint practice sessions the two teams will hold.