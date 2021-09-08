New York Giants' Full (and Lengthy) Injury Report Revealed

The Giants have 11 players on their opening injury report. Here's a rundown of who's on it and what their chances of playing Sunday look like

The New York Giant listed 11 plyers on their Week 1 injury report, ten of whom were limited and one of whom, tight end Evan Engram (calf), did not practice.

Engram was injured in the second quarter of the Giants' preseason finale two weeks ago. If Engram, who in his lone appearance against the Broncos in 2017 caught five out of seven pass targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 23-10 Giants win, can't go, the Giants are expected to call up one of the three tight ends (Ryan Izzo, Chris Myarick or Jake Hausmann) from their practice squad.

The other ten players, including running back Saquon Barkley (knee), tight ends Kaden Smith (knee) and Kyle Rudolph (foot), receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), cornerbacks Adoree Jackson (hamstring0 and Josh Jackson (calf), linebacker Justin Hilliard (foot), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (neck), and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle).

All eyes have been on Barkley, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last season.

"I want to see how he puts together three straight days of work," Judge told reporters before Wednesday's fully padded practice. "There's a big part in just watching our players' bodies respond.

"He's no different than a lot of other guys we have right now coming off of injury that we're going to have to see if these next three days, in terms of what they can handle by load and how we think their bodies are going to respond going into Sunday."

However, the running back was certainly trending in the right direction regarding being out there Sunday when the Giants host the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

Golladay, Toney, and Rudolph are all expected to be fully ready to go after being slowly ramped up from their respective ailments. Toney, the Giants' first-round draft pick this year, told reporters Wednesday that he was over his ailments and that his participation on Sunday would boil down to whatever Judge wanted.

Adoree' Jackson, the projected starting cornerback, seemed to be moving around well during the part of practice open to the media. The Giants face a potent group of receivers Sunday in Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Courtland Sutton and could use all hands on deck in their starting defensive secondary.

Andrew Thomas's ankle injury came under the microscope when he didn't do much work over the last few days. The Giants and Thomas downplayed the injury, which may be nothing more than a precaution at this point. But with Denver edge rushers Bradlee Chubb and Von Miller on deck, even the slightest mention of an injury to the offensive tackles is cause for concern considering their preseason struggles.

The injuries to Smith and Shelton are not believed to be ones that will cause either to miss Sunday's game. The extent of the injuries to Hilliard and Josh Jackson aren't known, but in the case of Jackson, he hasn't been able to practice since being acquired via trade with the Packers last month.

