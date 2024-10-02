New York Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers in "Early Stages" of Concussion Protocol
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, is in the early stages of the concussion protocol and was held out of the team’s Wednesday practice, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Daboll said Nabers is “day-to-day,” but it’s certainly concerning to learn that the rookie sensation is in the early stages of the protocol, which has five phases: Symptom Limited Activity, Aerobic Exercise, Football-Specific Exercise, Club-based Non-contact Training Drills, and Full Football Activity/Clearance.
Based on what Daboll said about Nabers being in the early stages of the protocol and what each protocol allows for in terms of activity, Nabers is likely in either Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the protocol.
With Nabers ailing, second-year man Jalin Hyatt will get more reps this week, Daboll said. In four games, Hyatt has appeared in just 51 offensive snaps and has received three targets, none of which he’s caught.
Daboll also said that running back Devin Singletary (groin) and cornerbacks Dru Phillips (calf) and Adoree’ Jackson (calf) won’t practice on Wednesday either. Phillips and Jackson both missed the Thursday night game against the Cowboys after suffering their respective injuries in the Week 3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Their potential looming absence from this week’s game is not good news against a Seahawks offense that fields receivers like Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
Singletary will work with trainers during practice. Daboll said he didn’t think Singletary’s issue was long-term but added they’d take it day-to-day with him.
In other injury-related news, linebacker Matthew Adams, who started the season on injured reserve with a groin issue, will have his 21-day window open. Adams’s potential return could significantly boost the Giants’ special teams unit.
Check back later for the full Giants practice participation report and the Seahawks' report, which will come later as well.