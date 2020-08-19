SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

Giants Offensive Line Looking to Improve, Build Continuity

Jackson Thompson

Another year, another offensive line configuration for the Giants offensive line. 

Adjusting to new teammates can be hard for those who remain from a year ago. Still, for veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman last year, if it means the unit will be better, he'll do his part to help build the chemistry and communication necessary for success. 

Zeitler is no stranger to having to get used to new offensive linemates. He had to develop chemistry with a new Giants offense and teammates in 2019 after being acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

 Even before coming to the Giants last year, he had to adjust to a similar situation after signing with Cleveland in 2017 after four years with Cincinnati Bengals.

Zeitler then had to build continuity with two new starters on the Browns' offensive line one year later in 2018, the season in which he was ranked as Pro Football's top offensive guard.

Zeitler's four-year stint in Cincinnati from 2012-16 provided the most offensive line consistency that he's had to work with. But even then, Zeitler had to adjust to a new center in his first three seasons and a new right tackle in his last season in 2016. 

Now in getting ready for his second season with the Giants, he could be looking at playing alongside three new projected starters on the offensive line.

Two of those projected new starters will be on either side of him, as offensive tackle Mike Remmers and center Jon Halapio are not on the roster. 

"It's great to work with everyone and it's great to build continuity with everyone so it's never an issue," Zeitler said.

As the Giants try to figure out who will line up where Zeitler, as he's always done, has rolled up his sleeves and gone to work on doing what he needs to do to ensure he remains part of the best five offensive linemen.

"The coaches came in and made it very clear, everyone is possible to play any position," Zeitler said. "The way we look at it is no matter who we play next to in practice there's always a possibility that it could [change] at any given time or in a game." 

Zeitler's veteran presence could prove to be a valuable asset for the unit and a resource for new offensive line coach Marc Colombo to help develop the team's young offensive linemen.

Whatever new configuration the Giants do unveil for their September 14 regular-season opener, hopefully, it will launch the unit toward respectability, as the Giants' offensive line has consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the league for the past several years. 

Last year alone, the unit gave up 43 sacks, and the offense finished just 19th in the NFL in rushing. 

"They know it wasn't right previously," Colombo said. "It never is when you lose a coaching staff. When you come back this year, they're hungry. Having a conversation with each one of them, they want to get better. It's our job as coaches to put them in a position to succeed."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson's nomination to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: The "Some People Just Don't Get It" Edition

Too many talking heads are complaining about Joe Judge making his players run laps when they screw up. Here's why their opinion doesn't float.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II: Giants Lost 2019 Season Provides Lessons for Future

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence says that rather than focus on the losing season of last year, he views the lost season as one filled with lessons to build on.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II Explains Why He Lost Weight in Off-season

Dexter Lawrence II is a key player for the Giants defense. So his decision to lose some weight in the off-season is one that he hopes will enable him to be there for his teammates this year.

Patricia Traina

SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing 10 years in prison if he's convicted for charges of robbery with a firearm. How do the legal experts feel about how his case?

Patricia Traina

Giants Country Round Table: Who Will Be the 2020 Team Captains?

Who are the top candidates to be captains on this year's Giants squad? In our first round table, Giants Country writers Patricia Traina, Pat Ragazzo, and Jackson Thompson make their picks for the offense, defense, and special teams.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants "Honorary Receiver" Gives Passing Game's Speed a Turbo Boost

With the Giants believed to be planning a vertical offense, they might just have all the speed they need between the receivers and this additional player.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Washington Football Team hiring Jason Wright as organization's new president.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Camp Report: The Passing Game’s Secret Weapon?

Here's a rundown of the notale storylines from the Giants training camp on the first fully padded practice session.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Training Camp: When Life Gives You Lemons

How Joe Judge is making sure he makes the right decisions regarding player personnel despite the restrictions created by the league.

Patricia Traina