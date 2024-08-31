New York Giants Ranked Among Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Franchises Per a New Report
It’s no secret that the New York Giants have struggled to be seen as serious competitors over the last decade-plus, making the playoffs twice in the past ten years, with just one win.
However, the Giants’ lack of success on the field hasn’t hurt their overall value as a franchise. The Giants’ franchise worth has consistently increased since 2002, and the Giants have landed fourth on Forbes’ latest valuation of NFL franchises, the Giants with an overall value of $7.3 billion.
According to Forbes, the Giants’ current operating value is $190 million, with a one-year change of 7%. They sit just under New England ($7.4 billion) and above the Jets ($6.9 billion). Dallas stands strong at the top of the list with a $10.1 billion value.
Many fans may be confused by the Giants’ ranking as they haven’t exactly excelled on the field in recent years. Despite their struggles in recent seasons, there are multiple factors to account for in terms of franchise value.
Endorsements, merchandise sales, and location are just a few factors that make up these ratings. The fact that the Jets are ranked just below them signifies that location is a huge factor in their ranking.
Although the Giants are technically recognized as a New York-based business entity, their stadium is in New Jersey, centrally located in the tri-state area which includes fans from New York and Connecticut.
While this wouldn’t make a significant difference in many states, New Jersey and New York are the second and ninth most densely populated states in the United States, respectively, though the Giants fan base also extends nationwide, with a healthy following consisting of retired tri-state area residents now based in Florida.
Metlife Stadium also has the largest capacity of all NFL stadiums, at 82,500 seats. This allows for considerably more ticket sales than other NFL venues, such as Chicago’s Soldier Field, home of the Bears, which can seat only 62,500 fans.
The Giants aren’t the only team that has increased its franchise value. All 32 teams are now worth at least $4 billion, Forbes reports. This growth is largely due to the recent extreme changes in league media and television deals.
Last year, fans saw a massive shift in power as the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package shifted from DirecTV to YouTube.
In addition, streaming services like Peacock, Amazon Prime, and Hulu are cutting more deals than ever with the NFL to increase the variety of their content.
In the past, services simply provided previously aired shows and movies. Now, they are partnering with programs like FOX, ABC, and CBS to offer live content like sports, making their content more enticing than their competitors.
As media continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the NFL continues to adapt and how franchises continue to grow in terms of value.