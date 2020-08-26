SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys not signing Earl Thomas "right now"

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the answer to whether Dallas would be signing free-agent safety Earl Thomas is not a "no," but a "not right now."

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team.

Jones has taken chances on talented players with character issues in the past, and it seems that he's learned his lesson from how those signings panned out by taking his time to not rush into anything until he does due diligence.

NEW YORK | Thomas McGaughey is Cooking up Special Teams Gumbo

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey compared building the Giants special teams unit in 2020 to making different types of gumbo.

"Sometimes it might be chicken gumbo, sometimes it might be shrimp gumbo or whatever. Whatever I have for that week, that's what I have to work with. That's the process of being a special teams coach in the NFL," McGaughey said during a video press conference.

McGaughey's comparison suggests that the Giants will be filtering a lot of their young players in and out of the special teams lineups this year.

PHILADELPHIA | Elijah Holyfield looks ready to KO competition

Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield was described as "someone who just looks hungry at all times," by teammate T.J. Edwards.

Holyfield is the son of former boxer Evander Holyfield. If the former undrafted free agent can replicate his father's physical ability on the football field, he might be able to compete for reps.

WASHINGTON | Can the Washington Football Team win seven games?

The Washington Football Team is set to kick off the Ron Rivera era in 2020, and Washington Football Maven Chris Russell is predicting the team to go 7-9 in 2020.

Russell's prediction is dramatically generous for Washington, considering the franchise is coming off a 3-13 season. For Washington, seven wins would indicate a massive success for the start of Rivera's reign as head coach, and the franchise could use it after its nightmarish 2020 offseason.

