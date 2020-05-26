NFC East Morning Run | Tuesday, May 26, 2020

DALLAS | Troy Aikman expects Cowboys to pay Dak Prescott

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman expressed confidence that the cowboys and current quarterback Dak Prescott will reach a deal.

Aikman, speaking exclusively to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher, said, "I love Dak Prescott. I love everything about him. ... I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him; he’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time, and continue to have a great career.''

The Cowboys placed the exclusive-rights franchise tag on Prescott earlier this year, a tag that's worth up to a $31 million for 2020 if Prescott signed the tender. It has been reported by numerous sources that Cowboys have offered Prescott a five-year deal worth up to $35 million per year, but Prescott is reportedly looking for a four-year deal.

NEW YORK | Giants add Nick Williams to the coaching staff

New Giants head coach Joe Judge has added a new face to his Giants' coaching staff and one who has a connection to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Nick Williams will be brought in as an offensive quality control coach, reports Patricia Traina of Giants Country. Williams is the son of Bobby Williams, Alabama's special teams' coordinator when Judge served as the Crimson Tide's assistant special teams coach on Saban's staff.

The younger Williams began his coaching career in 2013 as an intern at Alabama before moving on to Valdosta State, Jacksonville State, and, most recently, Southern Illinois University, where he served as the wide receivers coach for the last three seasons.

PHILADELPHIA | Are the Eagles set at wide receiver in 2020?

The Eagles entered the offseason with needs at wide receiver, and its unknown whether the additions they made will be enough to supplement the offense in 2020.

The COVID-19 quarantine has kept the Eagles new receivers from meeting for live practices with new wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead. And that, according to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz, has been a concern for head coach Doug Pederson.

“It's just not the same because we don't have the grass time, so I can't see him coaching on the grass,” said Pederson when asked last week if he has seen any differences in the way Moorehead is coaching than any of his previous four assistants at that position.

“From the mental side of it, what he has taken from our meetings as a staff to the players and to see the players, especially these young players, grasp ahold of the information, has been very positive and very good for me as a coach to know that the information is being transferred with one voice.”

WASHINGTON | Remembering the Redskins who died fighting for their country

Memorial Day serves as a day of tribute to those who gave their lives in service of their country.

During World War II, 995 NFL players served in the US military while 26 were killed, including former Redskins end Keith Birlem and guard Eddie Kahn, noted Rick Snider of Redskins Report.

Birlem, who spent 1939 with the Redskins, died in 1943 when attempting to land his bomber amid enemy fire. Kahn, who played in Boston and Washington from 1935-37, died of wounds during the 1944 Philippines invasion.

“I never thought those Germans would come so close. I was riding co-pilot to Capt. Eddie Broussard and one FW-190 came right at us. If Capt. Broussard hadn't pulled up the nose, he would have hit us head-on," Birlem wrote in a report before his death.